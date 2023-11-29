It's simply never a dull day in the life of a Reading FC supporter right now, but events on the pitch are on the up, even if the troubles away from it still remain.

The Royals were bottom of the League One table not long ago, with nine league matches without a win and seven of those being defeats - five of those coming in succession.

Something appears to have changed for Ruben Selles' side though, who finally broke their miserable streak with a 2-1 win away at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon, and they backed it up with a thumping 5-1 success back at the Select Car Leasing Stadium against Carlisle United on Tuesday night.

A corner may very well have been turned in Berkshire, but in terms of Dai Yongge's ownership, that is continuing to prove an issue away from the on-pitch matters.

What is the latest issue that Reading FC are facing?

And whilst many Reading fans were hoping for the misdemeanours from the ownership to stop whilst other parties are in takeover talks, it appears that Chinese businessman Yongge has failed to pay his bills on time once more.

According to the EFL's embargo reporting service, Reading have once again been put under an embargo due to breaching regulation 17.3, which relates to failure in paying overdue tax to HMRC.

This is not the first time this season that Yongge has failed to do this, and the club were served with a winding-up petition at the end of October due to another late payment - the bill however was cleared a week later, leading to the petition being dropped.

Clearly though, Yongge has failed to pay on time once more, and it could be a case of not paying the taxes that the club owe so that he can pay the wages, which are due by the end of the week.

Related Significant Reading FC takeover update emerges as consortium set to sign agreement It appears that Dai Yongge has agreed to a Royals takeover, but it isn't with Mike Ashley...

The latest update will only further increase the anger at Yongge's ownership of the club, which has now reached the six-and-a-half year mark and has been littered by a breaching of the rules and more recently non-payment of wages and bills.

Yongge's overspending in the first few years following his 2017 takeover led to sanctions being placed on the club, including transfer restrictions and points deductions, which have continued into the current campaign as the Royals have had four points taken away from their current League One tally so far.

Who is the favourite to take over from Dai Yongge at Reading FC?

And because of their previous late and unpaid tax bills, Reading cannot pay any transfer fees or loan fees for new signings until January 2025, which will severely restrict their business in the upcoming transfer window and during the summer as well.

That will not please the potential new owners of the club, and it is likely that Luexembourg-based hedge fund company Genevra Associates are set to be granted exclusivity to make a play for the Berkshire outfit.

As reported by the Reading Chronicle's James Earnshaw, Genevra - who have ex-Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al-Hammad as a general partner - are close to signing a deal to be named the preferred party of choice to take over from Yongge, and they will then be given a set amount of time to complete the transaction and be approved by the EFL.