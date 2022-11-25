Fresh Rangers update offers QPR hope in Mick Beale saga

Rangers have not yet officially approached QPR boss Mick Beale about replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst and are still in talks with other candidates, according to the Daily Record.

The Championship manager, who enjoyed success at Ibrox as Steven Gerrard’s assistant previously, has been the frontrunner to replace van Bronckhorst since before his sacking but things have accelerated over the past few days and yesterday reports indicated that the R’s now expect him to leave.

However, the Daily Record has revealed that the Scottish club remain in talks with alternative candidates as they continue to whittle down their initial shortlist, which is said to have contained half-a-dozen names.

Beale is thought to be the frontrunner but it is understood that he is yet to be offered the job and has not been officially approached.

The report claims they will resist making an official approach until they’re confident he will definitely accept their offer.

There could also be scope for Beale to take some of his coaching staff north of the border with him as, according to the Daily Record, Rangers have started to make moves to break up van Bronckhorst’s backroom staff with both assistant manager Dave Vos and first team coach Roy Maakay expected to depart.

The Verdict

It seems Rangers’ pursuit of Beale is not as far advanced as some reports have suggested.

The 42-year-old remains the frontrunner to take charge at Ibrox but as of last night had not been offered the job or officially approached by the Scottish club.

This update does offer the R’s some hope of keeping hold of the up-and-coming coach – particularly as the Glasgow club are still in talks with other candidates.

The suggestion appears to be that there is still a fair way to go before Beale is named as van Bronckhorst’s replacement.