Rangers are set to reignite their interest in Swansea City forward Morgan Whittaker after seeing a seven-figure bid rejected in January, according to the Daily Record.

The 22-year-old is said to have told the Championship club he was keen on the move to Ibrox at the time but they refused to let him leave.

It seems Gers boss Mick Beale is keen to raid the EFL as he looks to strengthen his squad in his first summer window at Ibrox.

QPR winger Chris Willock was linked earlier this week and, yesterday, the Daily Record reported that the Scottish club are set to reignite their interest in Whittaker.

The young forward enjoyed a phenomenal first half of the season on loan at Plymouth Argyle, scoring nine times and providing seven assists in 31 appearances to the League One promotion chasers, but was recalled in January by the Swans, which led Rangers to make their move.

It is understood that a £1.8 million offer was made and rejected - with Swansea determined to keep hold of Whittaker despite him telling them that he wanted to join the Old Firm club.

What is Morgan Whittaker's contract situation at Swansea City?

Whittaker signed a three-and-a-half-year deal when he joined from Derby County in 2021, meaning he's under contract at the Swansea.com Stadium until 2025.

As a result, the Swans can afford to stand firm in any negotiations concerning the 22-year-old this summer.

Does Morgan Whittaker have a future at Swansea City?

The forward hasn't had quite the impact he would have hoped to since returning to Swansea in January but it does look as though he's part of Russell Martin's plans.

Whittaker has featured 14 times under Martin, totaling just 419 minutes as he's mostly been used as a substitute, and scored only once.

The Swansea boss has spoken openly about the lack of spending in recent windows so may feel that it's best to cash in on the 22-year-old to allow him to continue to invest in other parts of the squad.

That, as well as Whittaker's January stance, suggest that Rangers will test their resolve once the summer window opens.