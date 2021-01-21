Fresh QPR transfer plan emerges after latest player blow

QPR are reportedly planning to sign two new midfielders this month following the news that Tom Carroll could miss the rest of the season due to injury.

With Luke Amos already sidelined, Carroll’s knee injury is a major blow for Mark Warburton but it seems the west London clubs are looking to be proactive to find a solution, or two, before the end of the month.

According to West London Sport, the R’s are looking to sign two new midfielders before the January transfer window closes.

It is understood that enquiries have been made about a number of targets, including experienced Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton revealed he was optimistic of completing multiple deals in the next 10 days or so.

He said: “We’ve got to try and deal with it.

“We look to see what is available and are working hard on two or three fronts. January is never easy and the games are coming thick and fast, so we hope to have some coming in.”

The R’s were forced to use winger Chris Willock in midfield against Cardiff City last night but it turned out to be a masterstroke, with the 22-year-old scoring the decisive goal against the Bluebirds.

That victory means Warburton’s side have now won consecutive Championship games for the first time since the start of November, helping them put distance between themselves and the bottom three.

The Verdict

While Carroll’s injury is certainly a blow, this transfer update will surely be well received by the QPR faithful.

The club need to be proactive to ensure the right replacements are found before the end of the window and it seems as though they’re doing exactly that.

It will be interesting to see who, if anyone, they bring in. Landing Johansen from Fulham would be an excellent bit of business.