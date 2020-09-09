Fresh QPR contract update emerges amid Crystal Palace and Celtic interest

QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel is reportedly stalling talks over a new deal in west London amid interest from Crystal Palace, Celtic, and Rangers.

The 22-year-old had the most impressive of his career last season, producing some electric performances and contributing six goals and nine assists.

Those displays appear to have caught the attention of sides from across Europe.

Osayi-Samuel rejected a transfer to Club Brugge after the R’s accepted a £4.75 million offer for the player but it appears he could yet be on the move.

Palace have been linked with a summer swoop for the winger, while both Celtic and Rangers are thought to be working on pre-contract deals.

QPR triggered a 12-month extension in the 22-year-old’s deal back in February, keeping him at the club until next summer, and are understood to be keen to get him to sign a new contract.

According to Sky Sports, the winger is currently stalling new contract talks with the west London club amid hopes of a move to Palace.

A move to Selhurst Park would see him reunited with Ebere Eze after the playmaker left QPR to join the Eagles earlier this summer.

The report claims that the R’s would be open to selling Osayi-Samuel in the current window, as long as he was loaned back to them for the 2020/21 campaign.

The Verdict

This will be a concerning update for R’s fans, who have already seen Eze leave the club this summer.

The R’s playmaker’s exit always seemed on the cards but as the window’s stretched on the prospect of keeping hold of Osayi-Samuel has looked more and more likely.

If he’s going to leave, cashing in on him and getting him back on loan for the upcoming campaign seems as though it would be an ideal outcome.

As impressive as he was last term, another season of regular first-team football in the Championship seems like it could be the best thing for his development.