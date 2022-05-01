Fresh price tag update emerges on Middlesbrough star amid Premier League interest

Championship outfit Middlesbrough are expected to part ways with Djed Spence in the summer if they receive a £20m offer for his services in the summer, according to the Daily Express.

The 21-year-old has been an integral figure at loan side Nottingham Forest this term, establishing himself as a considerable attacking threat down the right-hand side and recording two goals and five assists in 40 league appearances this term.

Another wing-back who has proven to be crucial to their side’s cause though is Boro’s Jones, who could be set to keep Spence out of the starting lineup at the Riverside Stadium unless one of the duo moves over to the left-hand side.

Quiz: Which club did Hartlepool United sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Gary Mason? (Loan) Everton Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United

The emergence of Jones and interest from sides across Europe in the Forest loanee including those currently plying their trade in the Premier League has increased the likelihood of the latter moving away from Teesside on a permanent basis in the summer.

Signing a new contract shortly before his arrival at the City Ground to extend his stay at his current parent club until 2024, Chris Wilder’s side will be able to maximise their asking price for the 21-year-old.

And their valuation is now thought to be at £20m – a price many interested sides will be able to pay with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich all thought to be keeping tabs on his progress ahead of a potential approach in the coming months.

The Verdict:

£20m is probably the right sort of price for Spence who could go on to become a real superstar in Europe and they should probably accept that price on the condition that a sell-on clause is inserted into the agreement.

Some would argue that may be futile if he joins Bayern Munich because if he becomes a real star, he’s likely to remain at the Allianz Arena for the long term but there’s every chance he could become surplus to requirements at a big club and still be sold on for a decent amount of money.

They could also ask for a bigger fee up front and a lower sell-on clause percentage – but teams may not be willing to fork out an amount higher than £20m on a player who is yet to prove himself at the top level.

If he joins a club like Brentford who are currently plying their trade in the bottom, they could possibly reduce their asking price but raise their sell-on percentage because there’s every chance he could move to an even better side in the future.

Boro may have to bide their time at the negotiating table whilst clubs raise their bids and it could be a saga that drags along throughout the summer months, but it will be worth it if they can seal a lucrative deal for his services.