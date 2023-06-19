Reports suggesting that Thomas Kaminski's valuation is worth £6 million are wide of the mark.

According to the Lancashire Telegraph, Rovers are hoping to earn a profit on the £450,000 that they paid for the goalkeeper but £6 million is not the price tag that has been set.

It remains unclear whether Kaminski will remain at Ewood Park having had his place in the team put under threat by the emergence of Aynsley Pears.

Pears came into the side following an injury to the Belgium international, but Kaminski was unable to earn his place back in the team even after he had recovered to full fitness.

Who is interested in Thomas Kaminski?

It was reported that Luton Town held an interest in the shot-stopper, but it is understood that the player’s preference is to move back to Belgium if an offer arrives.

Anderlecht are expected to be in the market for a new goalkeeper given the speculation surrounding their current number one option Bart Verbruggen.

Other openings could also appear in the Belgian Pro League, which could pave the way for a move back to his native country.

Luton are looking to build a side capable of competing in the Premier League following their promotion via the play-offs.

The Hatters are searching for a new goalkeeper following Ethan Horvath’s return to Nottingham Forest following the conclusion of his loan spell at Kenilworth Road.

How has Thomas Kaminski performed for Blackburn Rovers?

Kaminski’s last appearance for Blackburn came in a 2-2 draw against Birmingham City in the fourth round of the FA Cup last January.

His last league appearance came in a 1-1 draw away to Bristol City at the turn of the year.

Pears took the reins between the sticks and helped Blackburn earn a seventh place finish.

However, the 30-year-old’s performances for Rovers have earned him a lot of plaudits, with his place in the side previously unquestioned prior to his injury.

Should Blackburn Rovers cash-in on Thomas Kaminski?

If clubs show concrete interest in Kaminski then it will be very interesting to see how Blackburn respond.

It would have been a big surprise to Rovers supporters if they were told 12 months ago that Kaminski’s position at the club was under threat, but Pears has earned his place ahead of him in the team.

If an offer close to that £6 million figure came then it would be a no-brainer, but a more realistic sum of £3 or 4 million may also be enough to do the trick.

While competition to be first-choice goalkeeper is very healthy, it would make more sense to cash-in and use that money to reinvest in the squad in other, more important areas.