Fresh price tag claim made as Middlesbrough star Djed Spence closes in on Tottenham Hotspur switch

Tottenham Hotspur have managed to seal an agreement for Middlesbrough star Djed Spence for as low as £12m, according to an update from The Times.

Yesterday marked a change in this long-running saga, with the two clubs finally reaching a decisive breakthrough after several weeks of negotiations with Chris Wilder’s side attempting to generate as much money for the promising 21-year-old as possible.

The emergence of Isaiah Jones meant he wasn’t even guaranteed to be a starter at the Riverside Stadium during this upcoming season despite how impressive he was during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest last term.

Several sides have reportedly been interested in pursuing a move for him in recent months, including the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and former loan club Forest following their promotion to the Premier League.

It was even thought the latter were prepared to break their transfer record to seal a longer-term agreement for the wing-back, though this latest report from The Times signals that they wouldn’t have had a chance of recruiting him even if they did manage to agree a fee with Boro.

This is because the 21-year-old had told friends he was keen on a return to the English capital despite enjoying a fruitful spell at the City Ground, with Steve Cooper’s men focusing on other targets instead and have since landed Neco Williams.

However, they may be ruing the fact they turned their back on their former loanee, with a £12m fee thought to have been agreed between Spurs and the Teesside club for his services.

That is less than the £15m with £5m add-ons that was previously suggested, with the Northern Echo reporting that the second-tier side were originally holding out for at least £20m.

The Verdict:

That is a reasonably cheap agreement considering the fact he still had two years left on his contract at the Riverside, giving Wilder’s side a lot more power at the negotiating table.

However, it seemed clear that he wasn’t going to be part of Boro’s plans going forward and with Wilder wanting to recruit quite a few additions between now and the end of the summer window, having that money as soon as possible will be valuable.

Having that money there will ensure they give themselves the best chance of purchasing some of their top targets and this can only be a good thing in their quest to secure promotion back to the top flight.

They may also have a sizeable sell-on clause percentage in this deal, though it remains to be seen whether he’s sold for a decent amount of money in the future considering he would already be at a top-tier giant who will have the ability to keep him for longer than a side n the lower half of the division.

For the player, he gets the chance to make what looks to be an exciting move and could potentially get plenty of first-team opportunities, so this is probably the ideal agreement for all parties.