Fresh Premier League interest emerges in Nottingham Forest man

Crystal Palace are keen on signing Nottingham Forest attacker Brennan Johnson, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Johnson has been in excellent form for Forest this season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 31 Championship games to help the club mount a push for a top six spot.

That has already attracted plenty of attention in the 20-year-old, with Brentford reportedly seeing a club record bid for the winger rejected by Forest during the January transfer window.

Now it seems as though interest in Johnson from the English top-flight is growing as focus already starts to turn the summer window.

According to this latest update, Palace are now also pursuing a deal for Johnson, as they prepare to look to strengthen their squad at the end of this season.

It has been suggested that Forest could be open to selling Johnson in the summer if they do not win promotion to the Premier League, when the winger will be in the final 12 months of his contract.

Forest currently sit ninth in the Championship table, three points adrift of the play-off places.

The Verdict

It does seem to make sense that Palace are taking an interest in Johnson.

The Eagles have had plenty of success with signing from the Championship in recent years, with the likes of Michael Olise and Ebere Eze.

As a result, Johnson’s performances for Forest this season, means he was always going to be one who could attract attention from Selhurst Park, since his contract situation could make him a more affordable target.

Indeed, the 20-year-old does already look to be ready to make that step up to the top-flight, and clubs will surely want to secure his service at a time where he could be a long term asset for whoever might sign him.