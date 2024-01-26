Highlights Charlie Cresswell's future at Leeds United is uncertain, but Daniel Farke has hinted at his return to the team.

Cresswell has fallen down the pecking order due to the impressive performances of Struijk and Rodon.

Despite the lack of opportunities, Cresswell remains frustrated and desires a higher place in the center-back hierarchy.

Charlie Cresswell faces an uncertain future with Leeds United, but Daniel Farke has hinted that he is set to return to the fold.

The academy product has found his place within Leeds' centre-back pecking order to be behind the consistently impressive duo of Pascal Struijk and Tottenham Hotspur loanee Joe Rodon, who have formed one of the most imperious pairings at the heart of Leeds' defence.

However, with Struijk suffering from an adductor issue, and club captain Liam Cooper also currently out with a groin issue, many perhaps thought the Whites would turn to Cresswell in their place, but that hasn't been the case recently, in spite of other fringe players being utilised in the FA Cup tie with Plymouth Argyle.

Cresswell has seldom featured and scarcely been seen at all of late, even amongst the substitutes. His omission has forced Farke to tinker and play Ethan Ampadu in a deeper role than his usual midfield berth, with Luke Ayling also an option at centre-back but departing for Middlesbrough on loan.

Naturally, with his place falling even further down the pecking order, Cresswell has cut a frustrated figure at Elland Road, which Farke understands after just six appearances so far, but also questioned his mentality recently.

"You could sense that Charlie was not overly happy with this situation. Sometimes he was travelling with us and it was a little bit like he’s not really switched on and focused. We spoke openly and honestly about this and he said, ‘Listen boss, I totally appreciate everything but for me it’s difficult. I’m not happy to be centre-back number four. I want to be top two. I rate myself as a starter," the German revealed to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

It has also recently been reported by Alan Nixon via Patreon that Blackburn Rovers were among a trio of clubs interested in taking Cresswell to Ewood Park alongside Middlesbrough and Leeds' current promotion rivals, Ipswich Town.

Amid all the strong interest in Cresswell, his former club Millwall have most recently emerged as a potential destination for the Leeds defender, as well as the fact Jon Dahl Tomasson's interest in the 21-year-old has remained concrete in recent weeks.

Cresswell spent last season out on loan with Millwall to gain further first-team game time, where he featured regularly for Gary Rowett, making 30 appearances at The Den.

Charlie Cresswell's career stats - as of 26/01/24* Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United* 13 0 0 Millwall 30 5 1 England U-21 14 1 1

Charlie Cresswell latest

Speaking ahead of the fourth round FA Cup clash at Elland Road against Plymouth Argyle this weekend, Farke revealed (via Phil Hay) that he and Cresswell have held positive talks, hinting that he may be in line for a return to the fold.

The 21-year-old could be forgiven for thinking he would be afforded more opportunities with Leeds this season following their relegation to the Championship and after signing an extension to his contract in August to keep him tied down at Elland Road until 2027.

Cresswell was also handed the number-five shirt number for the season, which was potentially a statement of intent about his involvement in the eyes of many Leeds fans. However, it appears his future has now been made clear and he may start his first game since a League Cup tie against Salford City in August. His most recent appearance of any kind came as a substitute in the 101st minute of the 1-0 win over QPR on October 4th.

Charlie Cresswell's Leeds United future

Of course, it may still be difficult for Charlie Cresswell to feature regularly for the Whites given that Cooper, Struijk, and Rodon are all ahead of him; but it's one less concern for the club to worry about this week as the transfer window draws to a close.

What's transpired for the 21-year-old this season has been a serious lack of regular football and thus a stagnation in his development, with Cresswell playing a little over 300 minutes so far this season for the club, spanning six appearances in total.

It's not been ideal, but with Struijk out of action, Farke and Leeds need as many options as possible until his adductor issue is healed.