Fresh Paul Elliott update emerges following Charlton takeover

A fresh update concerning Paul Elliott has emerged following Thomas Sandgaard’s Charlton Athletic takeover, with the businessman reportedly considering legal options.

It was announced by the south London club last week that, after months of speculation, Sandgaard had completed his takeover of Charlton.

The EFL have since revealed that the Danish businessman has passed their Owners’ and Directors’ Test.

Elliott saw an attempted takeover by a consortium he led rejected by the EFL back in June but succeeded in his appeal for an injunction to be granted to stop the sale of the club.

Sandgaard indicated that he was confident of completing his deal despite the decision was and so it has proven.

Eyes will now switch to Elliott for his response and, according to BBC Sport’s Simon Stone, the businessman’s lawyers have requested clarification around the terms of the sale of Charlton to Sandgaard.

It is understood once those details have been communicated they will decide on their next steps, with legal options being considered.

Following Sandgaard’s takeover, Charlton’s transfer embargo has been lifted and, finally, new players have joined the club.

On the pitch, the Addicks’ new era started with a loss on the weekend as Lee Bowyer’s side were beaten 2-0 by Lincoln City.

The Verdict

It appears the whole takeover saga may not quite be finished yet, which will likely frustrate Charlton fans greatly.

The recent announcement of Sandgaard’s completed deal looks a major moment for the Addicks, particularly as there were points earlier in the summer when the future of the club appeared under threat.

The Valley faithful will likely hope that whatever Elliott’s response is, it doesn’t put their club in further danger.