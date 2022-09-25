Fresh off-the-pitch development emerges at Barnsley

Barnsley are drawing interest from a mystery English group in regards to a possible takeover of the club, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The League One outfit are currently owned by Barnsley FC investment Ltd, which is comprised of Chien Lee (31%), Indian businessman Neerav Parekh (21%), the five investors including and represented by Julie Anne Quay (20%), the Cryne family (20%) and Paul Conway’s company Pacific Media Group (8%).

Nixon’s report states that this would likely be a difficult deal to complete, given that there is a rather level split between current shareholders.

This means that an agreement would need to be reached with several different parties before advancing from this initial interest.

At this stage, Barnsley’s owners are willing to hear what the group has to say but it is likely to be a long process if they are willing to go beyond just listening.

The verdict

It remains to be seen how this situation plays out, and whether the proposed ownership structure from this mystery English group are better for the club’s future than what is currently at the club.

It will also be interesting to see who the individuals involved in this mystery group are and to find out whether or not they have been involved in the hierarchy of other football clubs before.

Whilst takeover and ownership news can sometimes be exciting, it is also sometimes quite nerve-racking, and rightly so.

On the pitch, things are looking good for the Tykes, with Michael Duff’s side currently fifth in the third-tier standings.