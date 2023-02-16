Fresh off-field Charlton Athletic update shared outlining stadium uncertainty

Current Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard didn’t pay the £17m that had been agreed to buy The Valley earlier this year.

Whilst the Addicks chief has full control of the club for now, he didn’t buy the stadium from Roland Duchatelet when purchasing the club a few years ago.

However, Football Insider have claimed that talks between the two had taken place and it had been agreed that he could get the stadium in a deal that would be worth around £17m within three years.

But, the update states that the time to pay was in January and Sandgaard decided against it. Therefore, when it does come to selling the club, with several interested parties hoping to buy the Londoners, the stadium won’t come as part of the package.

The report also explains that difficulties in trying to redevelop the ground due to planning permission is part of the reason why Sandgaard hasn’t pushed on with plans to buy it.

The League One side have announced Peter Storrie has taken up the role of CEO at the club ahead of a takeover going through.

The verdict

It’s a messy situation at Charlton right now with the owner looking to sell ,plenty of interested parties and we now have something about the ground.

In terms of this update, the fact Sandgaard hasn’t finalised this investment in the stadium is not a surprise when you consider the fee required.

But, that just means it’s something else for the prospective new owners to sort in the future and Charlton will be hoping it can get sorted sooner rather than later after a difficult time under Sandgaard.

