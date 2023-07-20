Karl Darlow will be given permission to leave Newcastle United’s pre-season tour of the US amid transfer interest from Leeds United and Bournemouth.

The goalkeeper’s future at St. James’ Park is in doubt this summer with multiple clubs having shortlisted the goalkeeper as a potential transfer target.

Newcastle are set to feature in a series of friendlies in the US, with their opening clash coming against Aston Villa at the weekend.

What is the latest surrounding Karl Darlow's future?

According to The Northern Echo, Bournemouth are currently leading the race to sign the 32-year-old from Newcastle.

Darlow travelled with the Magpies across the Atlantic for their pre-season tour, but could be given permission to return to the UK to complete a move away from the club.

Darlow spent the second half of last season out on loan at Hull City, where he impressed with his performances.

The Tigers were keen on retaining the goalkeeper into the next campaign, but have proven unsuccessful in their attempts and have pulled out of the race for his signature.

Football League World exclusively revealed that Leeds have also shown an interest in the Englishman, but now look set to lose out on the signing as Bournemouth negotiate a deal with their Premier League rival.

Talks have been held over the last 24 hours between Newcastle and Bournemouth with a deal believed to be close.

While Leeds still hold an interest in the shot-stopper, they have not been able to make the same breakthroughs in discussions over a transfer.

How did Karl Darlow fare last season?

Darlow arrived at Hull in the January transfer window, and went on to feature 12 times for Liam Rosenior’s side as they secured a 15th place finish in the table.

He conceded just 14 goals, keeping five clean sheets during his time at the MKM Stadium.

However, Darlow has fallen down the pecking order of Eddie Howe’s squad.

He was one of five goalkeepers to travel to the US with the Premier League side, but Howe will allow the 32-year-old to return to England should a deal be agreed.

Despite having two years remaining on his current contract, Newcastle are open to a sale due to his lack of first-team opportunities.

However, the Magpies are holding out for a significant fee for the goalkeeper.

Leeds are in need of reinforcement in goals after Joel Robles’ departure from the club, and the uncertainty surrounding the future of Illan Meslier.

Leeds’ Championship season gets underway on 6 August against Cardiff City.

Should Leeds United step-up their interest in Karl Darlow?

Darlow would be a very solid signing for Leeds, so they will be disappointed if they miss out on him.

However, paying over the odds for a dependable shot-stopper that is 32 may not be the best use of funds.

With Meslier still at the club, it is hard to really judge how Leeds should proceed with the addition of a new goalkeeper.

Leeds should really wait until the future of the Frenchman is decided before moving ahead with signing a new first-choice between the sticks, which means they are likely to miss out on Darlow.