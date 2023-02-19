Fresh Neil Critchley development shared as QPR’s poor form continues

The QPR hierarchy are weighing up whether to sack Neil Critchley as their poor form continued with a 3-1 defeat at high flying Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The former Blackpool chief was named as Michael Beale’s successor in December and picked up a win in his first game in charge but the R’s have failed to pick up maximum points since, whilst they also were beaten in the FA Cup by League One Fleetwood.

Therefore, the pressure is seriously starting to build on Critchley and it had been reported last week that he could be facing the sack just months after taking charge.

Despite those claims, he was in the dugout at the Riverside Stadium but the Daily Mail have revealed that his long-term future does remain unclear.

They state that key figures at the London club are ‘contemplating’ a change ahead of the home game against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

A third consecutive defeat over the weekend means QPR are just eight points above the relegation zone, whilst most of the teams below them have a game in hand.

The verdict

In truth, this is no surprise as QPR’s form means the board simply have to be considering a change, even if they only appointed Critchley a matter of months ago.

The reality is that he has not made the impact they would’ve wanted and if they don’t start getting results quickly then they will be dragged into a relegation battle.

Critchley will know that the spotlight is going to be on you if you don’t get wins and it will be interesting to see if he is in charge against Blackburn.

