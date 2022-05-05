Fresh Nathan Broadhead update emerges ahead of Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday clash

Sunderland will make a late call on whether forward Nathan Broadhead is fit enough to feature in their League One play-off semi-final first-leg clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Friday, according to manager Alex Neil.

Broadhead scored the only goal as the Black Cats beat Morecambe 1-0 on the final day of the season to clinch fifth place but was forced off injured after 26 minutes.

The forward has been in fantastic form of late – scoring five goals in seven games since the start of April – and his absence would be a massive blow in Friday’s play-off semi-final first leg at the Stadium of Light.

Speaking to Phil Smith from the Sunderland Echo, Neil has provided an update on Broadhead’s fitness ahead of tomorrow’s game.

He said: “I’m trying to avoid the question… We’ll make a late call on Broady.”

Neil does also have towering striker Ross Stewart to call on but though the Scot has 22 goals to his name this term, just two of those have come in his last 11 games.

The Verdict

Having Broadhead fit would be a huge boost for Sunderland but it seems it’s going to be touch and go.

There may well be a touch of mind games involved here from Neil but the Everton loanee has struggled with injury issues throughout the campaign.

With Stewart struggling for form, it’s the 24-year-old’s goals that carried the Black Cats into the play-offs and to lose him for the first leg of their mammoth play-off tie against Wednesday could be catastrophic.

We’re going to have to wait until team news drops on Friday evening and Sunderland fans may well be crossing their fingers until then.

The ultimate Sunderland end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 WHO DID THE CLUB BEAT ON THE OPENING DAY OF THE SEASON? WIGAN WYCOMBE