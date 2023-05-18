Garry Monk is interested in the managerial vacancy at Reading, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The Royals are currently searching for a new manager following their relegation from the Championship.

Noel Hunt took temporary charge of the team in the closing weeks of the campaign but was unable to steer the club clear of the bottom three.

Who will be the next Reading manager?

Monk has been out of work since departing Sheffield Wednesday in November of 2020 but is said to be keen to get back into management with Reading.

The club has still yet to decide who will be the long-term successor to Paul Ince, who departed the Royals in April following a horrific run of form that ultimately cost them their place in the second division.

Monk has previously managed Swansea City and Middlesbrough prior to his stint with the Owls.

The 44-year-old has also managed Birmingham City and Leeds United in the past but has not taken the step down to the third tier during his managerial career.

Chris Wilder and Luke Williams have also been linked with the role.

Wilder has finished up his time with Watford, having spent just nine weeks as Hornets manager, and is currently out of work.

The 55-year-old is reportedly of interest to Reading, but no decision has yet been made over whether to appoint him.

Williams has also received plenty of plaudits for his role in overseeing Notts County’s rise back to League Two.

The Magpies earned an impressive tally of 107 points in the National League and won promotion to the fourth tier through the play-offs.

This has caused Reading to show a reported interest in hiring the 42-year-old.

What does the future hold for Reading?

Monk has been out of work for three years now, but his last couple of stints in management weren’t particularly impressive and that will be a concern.

Reading should be wary of why no other clubs have picked him up as a manager in that time and likely should avoid the Englishman if they can.

Wilder’s reputation has taken a hit in the last year after his stints with Middlesbrough and Watford didn’t go too well, but he is still an accomplished coach who has had great success elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Williams could be a gamble worth taking based on how well his Notts County team has played over the last year.