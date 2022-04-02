Fresh move for Watford player could be hard for Nottingham Forest despite recent admission: Opinion

Nottingham Forest’s success in 2021/22 has been, in part, built upon strong performances from loan signings.

The likes of Djed Spence, James Garner, Max Lowe, and Keinan Davis have received a lot of praise from the Forest faithful this season but one player whose contributions should not go underappreciated is Philip Zinckernagel.

The winger joined on a season-long loan from Watford in July and has consistently been a key influence in attacking areas this term – scoring five appearances and providing nine assists in 37 appearances for the Reds.

What the future holds for the Danish winger remains to be seen but he’s hinted in a recent interview with Nottinghamshire Live that he would be open to returning to the City Ground in the summer but that a decision about where he’ll be playing his football next term would be made after he returned to his parent club.

He said: “I haven’t really thought about it, to be fair. I try to stay as much as I can in the moment, being at Forest and be the best of myself here, and then maybe take a decision after the season.

“I guess it kind of depends what happens to Forest and what happens to Watford as well. But the plan is obviously I’ll go back to Watford, that’s where I have a contract, that’s where I am being paid and where I’m supposed to be. But I haven’t thought too much about it.”

Were he a player that Steve Cooper is keen to bring back to the East Midlands club in the summer, it may prove difficult to get a deal done.

Watford are on course to return to the Championship as they’re in the relegation zone as things stand and have played more Premier League games than Everton in 17th.

Should they be back in the second tier, you’d imagine that some of their higher-profile attackers may leave and that would make keeping hold of Zinckernagel – who has proven his quality in the second tier since his January 2021 arrival – tempting for the Hornets.

The 27-year-old’s contract at Vicarage Road is set to run until 2026, which means that prizing him away may not be cheap for Forest.

Zinckernagel’s comments suggest that he would be open to a fresh move to the Reds in the summer but unless Watford defy the odds and stay in the Premier League, it looks as though it could be tough for such a deal to be agreed.