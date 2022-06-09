Fresh Mike Ashley development shared as Derby County takeover saga continues

Mike Ashley has reiterated his desire to buy Derby County and wants to meet the administrators after Chris Kirchner’s move to purchase the club stalled.

The latter, an American businessman, was granted a period of exclusivity to finalise his deal for the east Midlands outfit, but despite appearing it was very close last week, there are now serious doubts as to whether Kirchner can get it done.

That would obviously leave Derby in a very difficult position, but Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett revealed that Ashley is still keen on doing a deal.

“Mike Ashley has today told #dcfc admins he is still very keen to buy club and has requested urgent meeting to discuss poss deal. So far, no response from Quantuma. Chris Kirchner’s bid is in disarray after the administrators removed his exclusivity period to complete a takeover.”

The former Newcastle owner came in for plenty of criticism for how he ran the Magpies but they were financially secure under his guidance.

Rams boss Wayne Rooney had hoped for a quick resolution to this as he looks to bring in players to help what is a really depleted squad ahead of their League One season.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that it’s a positive that Ashley is still keen as the Kirchner deal looks as though it’s falling through and that could have been so problematic for Derby.

But, with Ashley around, you would hope for a quick agreement that would allow the sale to go through.

However, this is Derby so nothing seems to be straightforward for them right now! So, it’s about waiting and seeing for further developments, which must come in the next few days as this can’t continue to drag on with such uncertainty.

