Leeds United are interested in signing Werder Bremen midfielder Ilia Gruev.

According to The Athletic, the Whites have approached the Bundesliga side over a potential move for the 23-year-old.

The Bulgarian is rated at £4 million ahead of the closing of the transfer window this Friday night.

Gruev has been with the club since 2015, coming through the ranks of the youth academy.

His emergence into the first team squad arrived in 2019, with his importance to the side growing in recent seasons.

He came off the bench for the team’s opening game of the new Bundesliga campaign, having featured 31 times in the league last season.

What is the latest in Leeds United’s search for a midfielder?

Leeds are hoping to reinforce their midfield options before the window closes later this week.

The Championship side have until 11pm on Friday to complete any remaining transfer deals.

A late move for Gruev is being considered following the completion of their sixth summer arrival earlier on Wednesday morning.

Djed Spence was the latest to join Daniel Farke’s side, with a seventh addition still being targeted.

Leeds are weighing up their options, with the pursuit of Glen Kamara from Rangers still on the table.

Kenny McLean has also been considered, but it is seen as unlikely at this stage as Norwich City are not believed to be keen to sell him.

A move for Celtic’s Matt O’Riley has also been suggested, however they face competition from Southampton to sign the Scot.

Who have Leeds United signed this summer?

Alongside Spence, Leeds have also signed another Tottenham defender on loan in Joe Rodon.

Sam Byram has been brought back to the club as a free agent following his departure from Norwich at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, Karl Darlow, Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe have all been signed as permanent additions to the squad this summer.

Farke will be hoping that Leeds can make one or two more signings before the window closes this week in order to strengthen his options across the first team squad.

A new midfielder is seemingly the priority at Elland Road as Leeds look to build a team capable of fighting for promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds have made a slow start to life back in the Championship, earning just five points from a possible 12.

Farke’s side finally achieved their first league win of the season last weekend with a dramatic 4-3 win over Ipswich Town.

Next up for the Yorkshire side is a clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday at Elland Road.

Would Ilia Gruev be a good signing for Leeds United?

Gruev is defensively solid and is good at carrying the ball further forward, so he could be a solid replacement for Tyler Adams.

While he isn’t the flashiest of midfielders, he could be a smart signing given the potential fee being touted.

The Bulgarian is an experienced Bundesliga player and could add some strength to the squad in an area that is looking quite light at the minute.

Leeds are obviously weighing up their options at the moment, so it remains to be seen who will be signed, if anyone, but Gruev wouldn’t be the worst idea.