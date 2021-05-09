Fresh Manchester United update details potential plan for James Garner amid Nottingham Forest interest

Manchester United are considering a loan move abroad for James Garner next season, according to The Mirror.

The central midfielder has enjoyed a wonderful season in the Championship where he has enjoyed spells with both Watford and Nottingham Forest.

Garner has made 41 appearances for the two clubs this term, attracting plenty of praise for the maturity and quality of his performances for Chris Hughton’s side.

It’s no secret that Forest would love to bring the player back to the club again next term, but with United keen to challenge the player as much as possible, it seems that the option of moving abroad for a new experience could be on the table for Garner.

The report in The Mirror claims: “It’s a decision that Solskjaer will have to think very carefully about. While some United fans will want to see him in the first-team picture, It is understood bosses are keen for Garner to pick up even more senior experience in 2021/22, with the idea of a loan move abroad appealing.

“But after selecting Hughton for his coaching ability, a return to Nottingham could offer them a safe and sure-fire option.

“There is of course the possibility that a side in the Premier League will take a chance on his talents, with the Red Devils then given a crystal clear answer of whether he is ready for the top-flight.”

The verdict

Nottingham Forest would love to strike a new deal for the midfielder, but I just can’t see it happening.

James Garner looks exactly like a player who is being prepared for a role in Manchester United’s first team and so the next step for him is to challenge himself in one of the elite leagues around Europe.

Whether that’s the Premier League or elsewhere remains to be seen, but I’d be very surprised to see him back in the Championship next term.