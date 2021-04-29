Fresh managerial update emerges regarding Daniel Farke and Norwich City

Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt are both interested in hiring Norwich City boss Daniel Farke as their new manager, according to the Express.

Farke has just guided Norwich to their second promotion from the Championship in three years, with the Canaries sealing an immediate return to the Premier League last week.

The German took charge of Norwich in May 2017, and has since won 84 of his 193 games in charge of the Norfolk club in four full seasons with the club.

Farke’s contract at Carrow Road expires at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, as does Stuart Webber’s, and it remains to be seen what happens in regards to their future.

But Farke is currently attracting interest from his native in wake of his current’s side promotion to the Premier League.

The Express claim that both Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt both have Farke on their managerial shortlist, as they both look to make appointments.

Frankfurt boss Adi Hutter looks set to replace Marco Rose at Borussia Monchengladbach, with the latter set to take charge of Borussia Dortmund.

Current Wolfsburg boss Oliver Glasner, meanwhile, is attracting interest from Spurs and RB Leipzig, with Farke being considered by the club as a potential replacement.

The Verdict

Farke’s future at Norwich looks uncertain, which is a shame.

In my opinion, I think he will stay at Carrow Road for one season in the Premier League before seeing out his contract and returning to Germany.

But whether there are jobs available for him by the time he does go back remains to be seen. It could be one which he lives to regret snubbing.