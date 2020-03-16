Fresh managerial news is a massive boost for West Brom’s hopes of promotion: Comment

It promises to be a rather interesting end to the season for all concerned with West Bromwich Albion, who remain in contention of automatic promotion this term.

The Baggies currently sit second in the Sky Bet Championship table with nine matches left to play, after what has been a hugely impressive campaign thus far.

Albion sit six points clear of third-placed Fulham ahead of the business end of the campaign, and they will be looking to get back to their best after a lengthy break.

The EFL have recently announced that fixtures will be suspended until the early stages of April as the country continues to combat the spread of coronavirus, allowing Slaven Bilic’s side to recharge their batteries.

Albion’s performances have dwindled of late – they are winless in their last two matches, after losing 1-0 to Wigan Athletic and drawing 0-0 with Swansea City in South Wales.

But their next game against Hull City presents them with a real opportunity to get back to winning ways, with the Tigers fighting for survival towards the lower end of the Championship table.

Bilic has been nothing short of a revelation since taking the reins at the Hawthorns, with his style of play and philosophy working wonders with his group of players.

It was always going to be interesting to see how Bilic would adapt back in management in England, after what turned out to be a rather sour end to his time at West Ham United.

But the Croatian has took to life back in English football like a duck to water, and it seems as if his impressive tenure of the Baggies hasn’t gone unnoticed by some people across the country.

Turkish media outlet Fotospor claim that Fenerbahce are interested in appointing Bilic as their manager, after recently parting company with Ersun Yanal.

A big club like Fenerbahce are likely to attract an array of managers, but Fotospor also claim that Bilic has rejected the Turkish side’s approaches.

This news is likely to be a massive relief for Albion fans ahead of the final games of the season, with their manager committing his loyalty to the club.

Rejecting a club like Fenerbahce shows just how much commitment Bilic has to West Brom, and how committed he is to helping them win promotion.

If he were to leave, then it would be an almighty blow to what is already a turbulent time on and off the pitch, but his latest stance should delight Baggies fans.

He has the same goals as them and it’s clear to see in light of this news.