It is probably fair to say that things have not gone as Gareth Ainsworth would have wanted since he was named QPR manager back in February.

Departing Wycombe to return to the club he served so well as a player between 2003 and 2010, Ainsworth only narrowly guided QPR to safety from Championship relegation in the final months of last season.

Those struggles have now continued into the current campaign, with the Hoops currently sat 22nd in the early Championship standings, with just eight points from 11 games so far.

Indeed, Ainsworth has won just five of the 25 games he has taken charge of QPR for to date, while the likes of Blackburn, Coventry and Sunderland have all won more games than the R's at their home ground of Loftus Road, since his appointment.

As a result, the pressure does look to be building on Ainsworth in his current position, with a number of the club's supporters calling for his sacking.

Now it seems as though the latest transfer claims surrounding Manchester City, and a former QPR man in Ebereche Eze, could be about to put Ainsworth under yet more scrutiny.

What is the latest on Manchester City's interest in Eze?

Having left QPR to join Crystal Palace back in the summer of 2020, Eze has gone on to excel in the Premier League for the Eagles.

His form recently saw the winger earn his first senior international caps for England, although injury has kept him out of the latest round of Three Lions fixtures.

Meanwhile, it was reported over the summer transfer window that last season's treble winners, Manchester City, were keen on signing the 25-year-old.

Ultimately, no deal to take Eze to the Etihad Stadium materialised before the market closed in early September, although the latest updates from Football Insider have now claimed that City remain keen on a deal for the winger, ahead of the January transfer window.

Given the knock-on effects that could have on QPR from a financial perspective, there is certainly an argument that such a revelation, could be bad news for Ainsworth at Loftus Road.

What could City's pursuit of Eze mean for Ainsworth and QPR?

It has been reported that as part of the deal that took Eze from QPR to Crystal Palace just over three years ago, there is a clause that entitles the R's to 20% of any fee that Palace receive from the future sale of the winger.

Meanwhile, it is thought that Palace continue to value the 25-year-old at somewhere in the region of £70million in the lead-up to the market reopening at the turn of the year.

So if City were to meet that valuation, that would bring in a big financial windfall for a club at QPR's level, that could open up some big possibilities for reinvestment in the Hoops first-team squad that may help to improve on their current position.

However, if the Championship club are going to be ready to spend such important and sizeable fees as that, they will surely want to be convinced that they are backing the right manager by doing so.

Given the fact that his record in charge of QPR to date has, in all honesty, been reminiscent of relegation form, there may be ever-growing questions about whether Ainsworth is that man.

As a result, this means it is not just in order to show he can get the points QPR need on the football pitch, but also to prove he can be trusted with some sizeable funds, that Ainsworth looks as though he needs to at least start to show some signs that he can turn things around quickly at Loftus Road.

If he cannot do that, then you wonder whether the transfer plans of Manchester City - whose treble winning exploits feel a world away from the position QPR are now in - could be about to play a somewhat significant role in deciding the future of Ainsworth at Loftus Road.