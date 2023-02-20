Fresh Lynden Gooch update emerges ahead of Sunderland’s showdown with Rotherham

Lynden Gooch has confirmed that he is set to get back on the grass today and is only a couple of weeks away from being available for selection again for Sunderland.

Gooch has not featured for the Black Cats since their 3-1 defeat to Swansea City due to an issue with his knee.

In the absence of the 27-year-old, Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has opted to turn to Trai Hume for inspiration in the right-back position.

Sunderland were seemingly on course to secure all three points in their showdown with Bristol City last weekend.

However, Jack Clarke’s strike was cancelled out by a late equaliser from Nahki Wells who converted from the penalty spot.

Currently fifth in the Championship, Sunderland will move above Luton Town in the standings if they avoid defeat in their showdown with Rotherham United tomorrow.

Ahead of the club’s trip to the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Gooch has shared a fresh update on his injury.

Speaking to Sunderland’s official website, Gooch said: “I’m going to be back out running on Monday so just a couple of weeks away.

“It was my knee, a bit of cartilage damage so it has taken time to heal.

“I’m itching to get back out there.

“The lads have done brilliant, so I’ve got a lot of hard work ahead to get back into the team.”

Quiz: Are these 20 Sunderland facts real or fake?

1 of 21 Sunderland changed managers this season Real Fake

The Verdict

This is an encouraging update for Sunderland as Gooch is in line to make his return to action in March.

Before picking up his current injury, Gooch managed to produce a number of promising performances at right-back for the Black Cats.

Particularly impressive during Sunderland’s 3-0 win over Millwall in December, the American provided an assist in this game and recorded a season-high WhoScored match rating of 7.61 at the Stadium of Light.

When he is fit enough to feature again, Gooch will be determined to reclaim a place in the club’s starting eleven at the expense of Hume who has represented the club on 18 occasions in all competitions this season.

By delivering the goods on a consistent basis during the closing stages of the term, Gooch could help Sunderland secure a place in the play-offs.