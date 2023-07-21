Highlights Southampton defender Lyanco is set to leave the club as he is linked with a move to Turkish team Besiktas, but there have been issues with the paperwork.

In his two years at Southampton, Lyanco struggled to secure a consistent spot in the starting XI, playing 48 times and scoring only one goal.

With new manager Russell Martin coming in, it makes sense for Southampton to sell Lyanco and start fresh in the Championship.

Southampton get their Championship season underway in two weeks time as they travel to Yorkshire to face Sheffield Wednesday.

It will be the first competitive game Russell Martin will take charge of as Southampton’s new manager.

But before that game, Martin will be hoping there is still enough time for his club to do some much-needed business in the transfer market.

The majority of this transfer window has been about which players are set to leave St. Mary’s, with one player being defender Lyanco.

The 26-year-old has been among the players who have been linked with a move away this summer.

What is the latest on Lyanco’s situation at Southampton?

Southampton signed Lyanco from Torino two years ago, and it now seems the player is set for an early exit.

It was revealed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano earlier this week, that the Brazilian was set to join Turkish giants Besiktas.

An agreement was reached between the Saints and the Turkish team and Lyanco would sign a contract until the summer of 2027.

The report also stated that the defender was set to fly to Turkey on Wednesday. However, Romano has now provided a significant update.

Besiktas are set to sign ex-Leicester City player Daniel Amartey and while revealing that, Romano also stated there have been some issues for the Lyanco deal at the paperwork stage.

He tweeted: “Daniel Amartey, on the verge of signing three-year deal at Besiktas.

“There are some issues with Lyanco deal at paperwork signing stage — still no signature on contracts, Southampton waiting to understand final outcome.”

Then he went to add in a separate tweet: “Lyanco deal is still on, waiting to resolve final issues to get it done today. Discussions ongoing in Istanbul right now.”

How has Lyanco performed at Southampton?

Lyanco started his career in his homeland of Brazil, where he came through the academy at Botafogo.

But at an early age, he joined São Paulo, where he stayed for two seasons before moving to Italy and joining Torino.

The defender also had a spell at Bologna during his time in Italy, but played the most games for Torino.

Since arriving at Southampton, Lyanco has struggled to be a firm fixture in the starting XI. In his two years at the club, Lyanco has played 48 times across all competitions, managing just one goal.

Last season alone, he played 21 times in the Premier League, but he found himself in and out of the team on several occasions.

However, with the club being relegated to the Championship, it now seems his time at the club is going to end sooner rather than later.

Should Southampton sell Lyanco this summer?

As mentioned, he is a player who has struggled to nail down a regular place in the team, and it seems he has no intention of staying around with the club in the Championship.

So, with Martin coming in with new ideas, it makes sense for the club to cut ties and start fresh. It hasn’t been a successful pairing, and it seems to make sense for it to end this summer.