For the first time this season on Saturday afternoon, Leeds United showed their true potential this season with a 4-3 victory away at Ipswich Town.

Most of the Whites' big-hitters were on display at Portman Road and their attacking prowess was in full flow as United downed Kieran McKenna's side to claim their first three points of the 2023-24 season, and whilst they have to contend with a trip to Salford City in the EFL Cup this week, just as much attention needs to be placed on the final few days of the transfer window.

Despite a plethora of talent out wide in Farke's squad, including Wilfried Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and Crysencio Summerville, Leeds are looking into trying to secure another talent for that area of the pitch and they have set their sights on Ghana international Joseph Paintsil.

The 25-year-old had a fantastic record for Belgian outfit Genk last season, scoring 18 times and also notching 14 assists in 39 appearances - a record which saw him linked with the likes of Brighton, Brentford and Fulham in the latter stages of the 2022-23 campaign.

However, Leeds have entered the race in recent weeks with an offer of their own as a move to England's top flight did not materialise for Paintsil, whilst a potential swap deal which would've seen him move to Southampton with Paul Onuachu returning to Genk in a swap deal fell through as both individuals turned down the opportunity.

What is the latest on Leeds United's pursuit of Joseph Paintsil?

After Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claimed a few days ago that Leeds were considering pulling their offer off the table for Paintsil, there is now a fresh twist on Genk's end that could see the move fall apart.

Sheth has revealed that Paintsil is keen on a move to Elland Road to continue his footballing development in England, but negotiations have now stalled.

This isn't an issue from Leeds' end though but it is in Belgium where the delays have arisen, with the player himself having a dispute with his current club over the terms of his potential exit.

For now, Leeds are believed to be keeping tabs on Paintsil's situation to see if his dispute with Genk can be resolved, but for now they are looking at other targets in the wide areas of the pitch.

Should Leeds now pull out of a move for Joseph Paintsil?

With little time left in the transfer window, Leeds cannot afford to be dragging their heels and waiting around on other clubs to sanction deals and play hardball.

It would be more ideal if they didn't leave the majority of their business until the final week of the window, but that is the way the transfer market seems to work with most clubs rushing about in the final few days.

What is clear though is that Leeds have money to spend this summer and if it's not on Paintsil then they will surely be able to tempt another club into selling a wide player to them, no matter how little time there is left in the window.

it's a case now though of identifying the right target is Paintsil is now a no-go - that could be easier said than done.