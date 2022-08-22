Fresh Leeds United transfer stance on Watford man emerges following collapse of Aston Villa deal

Leeds United still retain a key interest in Watford winger Ismaila Sarr following the breakdown of his potential move to Aston Villa, French-based journalist Abdellah Boulma has reported.

The Senegal international looked set to be on the move to Steven Gerrard’s side this past weekend after a fee was seemingly agreed with the Hornets for his services.

But despite being booked in for a medical in the Midlands, the deal ran into problems on the structural side of the fee, as well as the winger’s personal terms, and in the end it has now seemingly collapsed with potentially no point of return.

And according to Boulma, there are other clubs waiting in the wings to offer Sarr another potential route out of Vicarage Road, including Leeds.

Despite their interest somewhat being played down in recent weeks by other reporters, Boulma believes that Jesse Marsch’s side are still in the running for the 24-year-old, with Jack Harrison still being linked with a switch to Newcastle United.

The Verdict

It seems pretty clear that someone will get their hands on Sarr by the end of the transfer window – but who that may be is anyone’s guess.

Many thought the Villa deal was locked in, but different factors have caused that to collapse and has allowed Leeds, Crystal Palace and perhaps other clubs to return to the fray.

In terms of Leeds’ interest, it would probably be a surprise if Sarr were to end up there considering Luis Sinisterra, Jack Harrison and Dan James are at the club, although the latter two are linked with moves to Newcastle and Tottenham respectively.

Should one of those two depart then a deal for Sarr would be more likely you would think, but for now the forward’s future remains up in the air completely.