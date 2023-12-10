With another two goals added to their tally against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon, Leeds United are certainly not struggling to find the back of the net with their current options.

Much like their fellow relegated Premier League sides Leicester City and Southampton, there is an embarrassment of riches at the top end of the pitch for Daniel Farke, who started with Dan James, Joel Piroe and Crysencio Summerville behind Georginio Rutter - that is the German's settled foursome of choice and they are proving to be rather prolific.

Between the four players, there has been 28 goals scored and 19 assists in the Championship, which contributes to 47 of the 62 goal contributions by United players in the league - that is somewhat staggering and they are all keeping a talent in the form of Wilfried Gnonto out of the starting 11 as well.

With how good they have been in-front of goal, it is perhaps a surprise that Leeds are being linked with new strikers in the January transfer window, with in-form AFC Wimbledon hitman Ali Al-Hamadi on the club's radar - another name has emerged though as a target in the past week.

Leeds United linked with Malian striker

According to a publication based in the African country of Mali, United are one of the clubs - along with Serie A outfit Salernitana - who are interested in Sory Ibrahim Diarra.

The 23-year-old has been plying his trade in the top flight of Norwegian football since the start of 2023 for Haugesund, and he scored eight Eliteserien goals for the Seagulls in his first season.

Sory Ibrahim Diarra's Haugesund Eliteserien Stats 2023, As Per Sofascore Appearances 25 Goals 8 Assists 0 Big Chances Missed 6 Big Chances Created 3 Shots Per Game 1.4 Key Passes Per Game 0.6 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.4 Fouled Per Game 0.6 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.3 (Stats Correct As Of December 3, 2023)

Standing at nearly six feet and two inches tall, the 23-year-old has plenty of pace but also can be physical as well, which could make him a striker with untapped potential for Leeds if they look into a January deal.

However, it isn't like Leeds have a lack of strikers within their squad - this particular rumour could spell bad news for two current United number nines.

The good general form of Georginio Rutter with Piroe in behind has seen Farke settle with a consistent front four, but there are two other Championship quality strikers in reserve in the form of Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt.

Bamford has showed his quality in the past for Leeds, especially at Premier League level in 2020-21, when he was able to better his goal tally from the previous campaign when in the Championship with a 17-goal haul in the top flight.

Since that though, injuries have set in and then last season saw a general lack of form for the centre-forward, and after starting the current campaign injured, Bamford has had to play second fiddle to French youngster Rutter.

Bamford is also perhaps lacking confidence, as showed against Stoke City earlier in the season when he blazed a penalty over the crossbar in a match that the Potters went on to win 1-0 - he is still yet to start in the league this season with all of his outings coming off the bench.

As for Gelhardt, he has showed flashes of brilliance in the Premier League since his move from Wigan in 2020, but after a half-season loan stint at Sunderland in 2022-23 for more game-time, he too has found himself unfancied by Farke.

The 21-year-old has played just five times in the Championship, with two of those being starts, and he hasn't been seen on the pitch since a brief cameo against Sheffield Wednesday back in September.

Despite that, The Athletic claim that Gelhardt, along with team-mate Charlie Cresswell, are not going to be loaned out in the January window, but it is no doubt somewhat stalling the pair's development by sitting on the sidelines every week.

There is interest in Gelhardt, with both Huddersfield Town and Hull City both looking at a loan deal for January, but for now it looks like he will be staying to make up the numbers at Elland Road.

That could change though if Diarra arrives in West Yorkshire - the fact that this interest has emerged and Al-Hamadi has been scouted suggests that Farke wants reinforcements in that area, so the days of Bamford and Gelhardt may be numbered.