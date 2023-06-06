A takeover agreement between Leeds United and the 49ers Enterprises is edging closer to being reached following productive talks on Monday, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

It is hoped that a resolution regarding this takeover bid could be reached before the end of this week.

The 49ers currently value Leeds at £170m following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

Current owner Andrea Radrizzani is understood to be willing to hand over control of the club to this aforementioned consortium.

As it currently stands, the 49ers Enterprises own a 44% stake in the club.

What does this takeover saga mean in terms of the appointment of a new manager at Leeds United?

As per this latest report, Leeds will only draft in a new manager once a takeover deal is ratified involving the 49ers Enterprises.

The Yorkshire-based outfit are currently on the lookout for a replacement for Sam Allardyce, who left the club following his failure to keep them in the top-flight.

Leeds are also searching for a new director of football after the departure of Victor Orta.

In terms of managerial targets, the Whites have recently been linked with a number of individuals.

Graham Potter, Carlos Corberan and Steven Gerrard are all in contention for the vacancy at Elland Road.

Which club did Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani recently purchase?

Radrizzani recently opted to buy Serie A club Sampdoria as part of a consortium.

Radrizzani's company Aser Group and finance company Gestio Capital announced that they had concluded a deal for the Italian side.

In what was a concerning update for Leeds, Radrizzani decided to offer the club's stadium as security for a £26m bank loan to complete this particular takeover.

Providing that a takeover deal is completed involving the 49ers Enterprises, Leeds supporters will be hoping to see their side achieve success in the Championship later this year.

By offering some financial backing during the upcoming transfer window and making the right decision regarding the next managerial appointment, the club's new owners could potentially bring a feel-good factor back to Elland Road.

Leeds will need to act quickly when it comes to drafting in a manager as this will give this particular individual plenty of time to assemble a squad which will be capable of competing for promotion to the top-flight.