Leeds United have reportedly reignited their interest in Manchester City starlet James McAtee ahead of a potential loan move in the January transfer window.

The Whites are seeking midfield reinforcements ahead of the second half of the Championship season, with automatic promotion their sole aim and a massive priority going forward.

Daniel Farke's side currently sit third in the second tier, after a strong start to the campaign, just two points off joint-top of the table Sunderland and Sheffield United.

Leeds chief Angus Kinnear has previously revealed the club's interest in McAtee but the 22-year-old has only enjoyed two separate loan spells with the Blades as yet.

He has remained a part of Pep Guardiola's squad for this season, but could still seek a move away for increased game-time in the new year.

Leeds United linked with loan switch for James McAtee

According to a new report from LeedsLive, the Whites have renewed their interest in a loan deal for McAtee, with a view to a potential agreement being made in January for him to move to Elland Road for the rest of the Championship campaign.

The report claims that the club do not have the funds to commit to a January transfer for the 22-year-old at the £20m price being discussed, but could swoop to get a loan deal done while Man City would be open to letting him leave temporarily.

McAtee has also been linked with a move to a host of other clubs, mainly Premier League sides, with The Guardian reporting that he is attracting the interest of both Fulham and West Ham ahead of the new year.

It is clear that the Whites hierarchy, and boss Farke alike, are keen admirers of McAtee and his talents, and the versatile midfielder could well be a feature at Elland Road before long if City are happy to let him develop out on loan.

McAtee would be a real coup for Leeds

There is no denying McAtee's abilities, and to be a regular fixture in Manchester City's squad under Guardiola at 22 years old is a sure sign that he is set to go to the very top, so Leeds being able to secure his signature for a short-term loan deal would be a real statement of intent in their promotion push.

McAtee enjoyed his previous time in the Championship, as he helped Sheffield United win promotion in 2022/23 with nine goals and three assists in 37 league outings, and he is, by all means, a top-flight level player now, after another season with the Blades last year when he racked up three goals and assists each in 30 Premier League appearances.

James McAtee 2023/24 PL statistics Appearances 30 Starts 20 Goals 3 Assists 3 Progressive carries per 90 2.72 Successful take-ons per 90 1.63 Fouls drawn per 90 1.43 Stats as per FBref

Guardiola's decision to keep him around for this term looked to be a smart one, amid City's midfield injury crisis, but McAtee's chances in his side have still been limited, with just six appearances and three starts this season to date.

The Salford-born midfielder would be a great fit in Farke's side in the number 10 role, a position which LeedsLive claim the German did not land the reinforcements he wanted to in the summer, while he could also provide key depth in wide areas, and even slightly deeper in central midfield.

The Whites are in the midst of an injury crisis of their own in the middle of the park, with both Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev sidelined, and so it makes sense as to why they have rekindled their interest in McAtee ahead of the new year.