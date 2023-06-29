Leeds United hold an interest in signing Harry Winks this summer, according to Ben Jacobs.

Speaking on the City Chat Podcast, the journalist revealed that the Whites are keeping tabs on the Tottenham midfielder’s situation.

Winks is currently surplus to requirements at Spurs following his return from a loan spell with Sampdoria last season.

Leeds and Leicester to battle for Harry Winks?

Leicester City have emerged as Leeds’s main competition for the midfielder, with the Foxes thought to have the advantage in the race for his signing.

Leicester have already negotiated a deal with Tottenham this summer, agreeing a move for James Maddison to move to north London worth up to £40 million.

While the two deals are thought to be unconnected, it is reasonable to imagine that conversations took place regarding both deals at the same time.

However, despite reports of a £10 million fee being involved, no deal has yet been agreed with Leeds’ Championship rivals.

Leeds can still hijack the move, but the lack of agreement over a new manager is likely putting a hold on any potential transfer talks.

Who will be the next Leeds United manager?

A number of names have been linked with the role over the summer following Sam Allardyce’s decision to part ways with the club.

The likes of Patrick Vieira, Daniel Farke, and Scott Parker have all been linked with taking the helm at Elland Road, but no announcement has yet been made over an appointment.

The sale of the club to 49ers Enterprises has yet to be approved by the EFL, which is understood to be delaying the club in their decision-making process.

With pre-season set to get underway next week, Leeds will want these issues resolved quickly in order to not lose ground on their rivals going into next season.

Patrick Vieira has emerged as a 'serious contender' for the Leeds United job, according to reports

Would Harry Winks be a good signing for Leeds United?

Winks made 20 appearances in Serie A last season but was unable to help Sampdoria avoid relegation to the second tier.

The 27-year-old hasn’t lived up to the potential many thought he possessed in his early years but he could still prove a useful figure at Championship level.

Winks has Premier League and Champions League experience and is still capable of competing in the top flight.

A £10 million deal would still feel like a lot for him given he has just one year left on his contract and he has no role at Spurs but he would be a solid addition to the squad nonetheless.