Fresh Karlan Grant details emerge as West Bromwich Albion continue to pursue transfer breakthrough

Huddersfield Town forward Karlan Grant continues to be on the radar at West Bromwich Albion, but a transfer breakthrough has so far evaded the Premier League side.

Grant isn’t featuring for Huddersfield as doubt surrounds his future with the club, with Carlos Corberan forced to go without the forward that bagged 19 goals in the Championship last season for the Terriers.

There remains a strong interest from West Brom in luring the 23-year-old to the Hawthorns, whilst The Athletic report that Grant is keen on making the move to the Midlands.

Further details of the sticking point of the fee have emerged in a report from The Athletic, with Grant believing that the asking price for him should be lower than the £15m it was set at in January.

“Grant believed he had an understanding with the club that he could leave for £15 million in January but the right bid did not materialise.

“Despite (Ollie) Watkins’s move to Villa (£28m) potentially altering the landscape, Grant feels that with his contract six months closer to its 2022 end date and clubs’ incomes affected by the coronavirus restrictions, his valuation should be less than that January figure.”

It could be argued that Grant’s goals in the Championship last season kept Huddersfield in the division during a tough 2019/20 campaign.

The former Charlton man, as mentioned, scored 19 times, whilst he also registered four assists.

The Verdict

In many ways you can understand why Huddersfield’s stance has changed on Grant’s fee, despite what the player thinks.

Ollie Watkins has gone for a huge fee, despite only scoring seven more goals than Grant last season (in a better side).

A £15m bid might still be enough, but Huddersfield are right to squeeze every penny they can for a player that’s so important to them. He kept them in the division last season with his goals.

It looks like West Brom are going to have to stump up another big fee.

