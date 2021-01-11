Fresh Jordan Rhodes transfer update emerges in Sheffield Wednesday report

Sheffield Wednesday have not received any approach for the service of Jordan Rhodes this month.

Rhodes’ future has been a talking point for a long time at Hillsborough, with the striker now storming into the final six months of his deal in South Yorkshire.

Speculation linking him to Queens Park Rangers looks wide of the mark, however, with Yorkshire Live and Dom Howson reporting how Wednesday haven’t received any approach to sign Rhodes this winter.

Rhodes has been with Wednesday since the winter of 2017, but his career in South Yorkshire has been uninspiring.

He arrived with a reputation as one of the division’s most clinical strikers, but hitting the heights he did with Huddersfield and Blackburn has been difficult.

In total, Rhodes’ record stands at 12 goals in 79 appearances.

This year, the Owls are battling relegation in the Championship, with Rhodes scoring once in just 12 appearances in the league.

Wednesday remain between managers following Tony Pulis’ sacking last month.

The Verdict

With QPR swooping for Charlie Austin over the weekend, it surely kills any interest that the R’s might’ve had in Rhodes.

Ultimately, not many are going to shell out on the 30-year-old when he’s a free agent in a couple of months.

Rhodes’ future lies away from Hillsborough, but it’s not nailed on he will be leaving until the summer.

That’s frustrating for many, just like his entire Wednesday career.

