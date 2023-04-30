Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson could be open to a move to a European club if he fails to win promotion with his current side this term, according to Alan Nixon.

The 46-year-old has done a good job at Ewood Park since his arrival last summer, being given the opportunity to take the club forward following the departure of Tony Mowbray and managing to guide Rovers back into the promotion mix.

However, it's currently unclear whether his team will finish in the top six at the end of the season with the club currently three points adrift of sixth place, though they do have a game in hand over their promotion rivals.

Also having a superior goal difference to the likes of Coventry City and Millwall, Rovers will be desperate to capitalise on their extra match and ensure they finish in the top six, with their destiny in their own hands.

If they can finish in the play-offs and secure a top-tier return, that could be crucial for Rovers in their quest to retain their manager.

Jon Dahl Tomasson's January disappointment and summer cuts

Nixon believes the fact Rovers bring a striker in to replace George Hirst in January still "rankles", with Gregg Broughton and his team only managing to get one signing over the line in the end.

That could cost them a place in the play-offs - and if they fail to secure promotion - cutbacks will reportedly be made in Lancashire. That's something Tomasson is aware of.

Leeds United's interest

The Whites' interest in Tomasson is growing according to Football Insider, who have reported that his results and playing style have impressed officials at Elland Road.

The same report states that he's expected to be a target for the West Yorkshire side if Blackburn fail to win promotion, something that looks like a real possibility if they don't take six points from six in their last two games.

Although Tomasson could potentially be interested in making the move to Elland Road if Leeds remain in the Premier League, it's unclear whether his stance would change if they are relegated at the end of this term.

What should Jon Dahl Tomasson's stance be?

Rovers need to continue backing Tomasson and unless that backing is given following such a poor January window, the Dane has every right to try and find a new club.

Sorba Thomas may have been a decent signing - but they needed to address other areas well with a striker clearly being needed at Ewood Park.

In terms of a potential move to Leeds, he would probably get a decent amount of money to spend at Elland Road regardless of which division they are in.

And with the club potentially in a good place to go back up if they came down, it wouldn't be a massive surprise if the 46-year-old secured a switch to West Yorkshire even if the Whites are relegated.

It will be interesting to see if he does move on this summer - and the fact he's played and managed in several countries could open up quite a few opportunities for him to pursue if he wanted to.