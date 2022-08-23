Fresh Joao Pedro update emerges after Newcastle United and Watford transfer agreement claims

Watford are holding out for a higher transfer fee for Brazilian forward Joao Pedro despite claims that the deal to send him to Newcastle United is done.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report that the Hornets are holding out for an initial £30 million fee.

As per their report, talks have intensified of late, with discussions revolving around a deal which included a £25 million base fee, £5 million in add-ons, and a 10% sell on clause.

The above update comes after reports last night that the deal was done for Joao Pedro to head to the North East.

TalkSPORT first reported this, which was followed up by Fabrizio Romano’s ‘here we go’.

However, other credible reporters then started to come out and say that, in fact, a deal had not yet been reached by the two clubs.

Others claimed that whilst a deal had not yet been agreed, the two sides were ‘close‘ to doing a deal.

Joao Pedro was signed by the Hornets back in 2018 and linked up with the club in January 2020 when he was old enough to do so.

Since then, the young Brazilian has gone on to appear 78 times for the club, scoring 14 goals and registering five assists in those matches.

1 of 26 Nordin Amrabat AEK PAOK

The Verdict

£30 million seems like a more than fair price tag give Joao Pedro’s ability and potential. In fact, it is still a good deal for Newcastle at that price.

Although, whether or not that is the Hornets true valuation remains to be seen.

There have been so many contrasting reports since the initial Newcastle/Joao Pedro news broke.

I think the key for Watford now is if this is a deal they are going to do, to get it done.

This is going to leave the club needing to dip back into the transfer market and the longer it lingers, the less time they have to bring in a quality replacement.

That is not to say the Hornets should sell at any price, but, if they do intend to sell, try to get it done quickly.

Watford fans, though, will be hoping the young Brazilian remains a Hornet beyond the September 1st transfer deadline.