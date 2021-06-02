Fresh James Garner to Nottingham Forest update emerges as Manchester United stance revealed

Nottingham Forest have held talks with Manchester United over another deal for James Garner, but any decision on the future of the midfielder is likely to come after the Premier League side have started pre-season.

Garner was a shining light at the City Ground during the second-half of the 2020/21 campaign, impressing for Forest despite their struggle for consistency under Chris Hughton.

The midfielder scored four goals in his 20 appearances in the Championship for Forest, showcasing his ability in the final third, as well as composure to dictate games from the midfield.

Forest have just confirmed their retained list, which reveals Garner is heading back to Old Trafford. There will, though, be a renewed attempt to sign him from Forest.

As per a report from The Athletic, Forest have already held talks with Man United over the future of Garner, with the Championship side keen to lure him back to the East Midlands for 2021/22.

However, it appears that Man United will take time over any decision regarding the 20-year-old, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preparing to take a look at Garner in pre-season and checking his progress before deciding where he will be playing his football next season.

Garner has made seven senior appearances for Man United, whilst he’s also had a loan spell with Watford prior to joining Forest.

The Verdict

This is good news for Forest fans.

During the second-half of the season under Hughton, everything the Reds did well seemed to stem from Garner.

He’s certainly a player that Hughton will want to carry into next season, so moving early to hold talks with Man United is a positive step.

Whether or not Forest get the deal done remains to be seen, but they can be confident in having Man United’s trust after how the last few months have gone.

