Fresh insight offered on potential timeline of Derby takeover

It is “possible but not certain” that new owners will be in charge at Derby County before the start of 2022, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The East Midlands club went into administration last month and the business advisory firm that have now taken charge, Quantuma, are searching for a buyer.

Various names have been linked as prospective new owners, including Burton Albion chief executive Jed Moxey, former Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans, ex-Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, and American investment firm Carlisle Capital.

Quantuma are said to be confident that a takeover deal can be completed before the start of January and Nixon has offered his insight on the potential timeline, suggesting that it is “possible but not certain” that new owners will be in place by the start of 2022.

The club’s administration brought with it a 12-point deduction meaning that Wayne Rooney’s side face an uphill battle to avoid relegation to League One.

Adding more quality to Rooney’s squad in January and not selling any key players would be a huge boost to their hopes of remaining in the Championship but EFL has reportedly warned that another transfer embargo could be forthcoming if the administrators can’t prove how they’ll source the funds needed to run the club until the end of 2021/22 and a new owner isn’t in place by that point.

The Verdict

Nixon’s insight is useful and it shows that while nothing concrete has materialised just yet, new owners could be installed at the club in the next few months.

That could be massive for the Rams, particularly if it means they’re able to reinforce Rooney’s squad in the winter transfer window.

Not being able to do so would be a blow and diminish the club’s hopes of playing Championship football next season.

It’s been a chaotic start to the season at the East Midlands club but things don’t really show signs of letting up.