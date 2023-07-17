Sunderland will have to sell players before they can make a move for Everton striker Tom Cannon, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats are one of a number of Championship clubs to be linked with the 20-year-old - with an offer of £3 million plus add-ons thought to have been considered.

Sunderland 2023 summer transfers

The North East club have been busy this summer as they prepare for another season in the Championship.

The transfer window has been open for little more than a month but Tony Mowbray has already added defenders Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis, as well as midfielder Jobe Bellingham, and centre-forward Luis Semedo.

It seems the Black Cats aren't done yet and continue to be linked with a host of targets, including Cannon.

Nixon reported earlier in July that Sunderland were weighing up a £3 million, plus add-ons, offer for the Everton striker, who is also on the radars of Luton Town and Preston North End.

Cannon caught the eye on loan at Preston in the second half of last season, scoring eight goals in 21 appearances, and the Wearsiders are believed to see him as a good investment for the future given his bright talent.

However, Nixon has now indicated that any pursuit of the Republic of Ireland U21 international is likely to have to wait until Sunderland sell a player of their own - if indeed that happens at all.

Among the Sunderland players that are reportedly attracting attention this summer are flying winger Jack Clarke - who Burnley are said to have seen bids rejected for - star striker Ross Stewart - who has been linked with Middlesbrough, Southampton and Stoke City after entering the final 12 months of his contract - and experienced centre-back Danny Batth - who is a reported Blackburn Rovers target but not likely to generate much in terms of transfer fees.

Reports elsewhere have suggested that Cannon may well be out of the North East club's price range.

Tony Mowbray on Sunderland striker search

The Black Cats have already added one striker, Semedo, to their squad this summer but Mowbray has admitted that it's a position that needs to be further strengthened before the transfer window closes at the start of September.

On the topic of signing centre-forwards, he told The Northern Echo earlier this month: "Saying things are in the pipeline is good.

"I'm aware of a few situations we're trying to push on.

"I'm not that closely involved in it, I'm just hoping they pull through and if we do sign the players we're looking to recruit I'll be happy because they look like good footballers."

Mowbray's preference would be a permanent signing but after the success they had bringing in Amad Diallo from Manchester United in 2022/23, he recognises the value in turning to the loan market again.

He said: "Our preference would be to sign our own players but once you get that business done, if there's still budget left it's always a market you look at.

"As a club we work to the budget, so while you never know how much a signing is going to cost exactly until it's signed and done, I think it's always a potential and as we saw last year with Amad, they can be a real benefit to the football team. So if the budget allows it's something we should and will be looking at."