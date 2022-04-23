Fresh insight emerges on potential cost of Aston Villa loanee impressing at Nottingham Forest

The price for Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis “will have gone up” after his impressive loan spell with Nottingham Forest in the Championship, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 24-year-old joined the Reds on the 1st of January and turned heads with his brilliant performances under Steve Cooper before suffering an injury setback.

Davis has bagged five goals and three assists in 19 games for Forest and could return for the play-offs should they qualify.

Beyond that his future looks uncertain with multiple clubs linked with the Villa striker already but it appears his exploits over the past few months may mean it’s more expensive to prize him away from his parent club in the upcoming window.

That’s according to O’Rourke, who has offered fresh insight into the situation via GiveMeSport.

He said: “He’s got to make a decision in the summer and see if he wants to be out playing regularly. At this stage of his career, I think that’s probably the best thing for him.

“I’m sure his price tag will have gone up after what he’s done at Forest.”

A report from Football Insider has indicated it could cost £4 million to land Davis in the summer with Norwich City said to be set to rival Forest for the player.

Only die-hard Nottingham Forest supporters will get atleast 20/25 on this higher or lower quiz

1 of 25 Is the City Ground's capacity higher or lower than 30,000? Higher Lower

The Verdict

This should not come as a surprise.

While Davis has always been well regarded, the 24-year-old’s performances on loan at Forest have proven just what a useful asset he is at Championship level.

That will mean more clubs are interested and therefore a higher price tag should Villa look to cash in this summer.

Forest will feel confident of landing him given how much he seems to have enjoyed his time at The City Ground but they will still likely have to match the bids of anyone else interested, which will be a concern.

It’s one to watch ahead of the summer.