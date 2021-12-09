Fresh insight emerges as Birmingham wait on Wolves’ January decision

Everyone at Birmingham City “doesn’t seem particularly worried” about Wolves recalling on-loan centre-back Dion Sanderson in January, according to Birmingham Live’s Brian Dick.

The 21-year-old joined the Blues on loan in the summer and has become a key player in Lee Bowyer’s side – starting 12 of their last 14 Championship games.

However, with Wolves losing a number of their centre-back options due to injury there have been suggestions that the defender could be recalled in the winter window.

Bruno Lage revealed last month that he wouldn’t making the decision until January and the second tier club’s stance has now emerged.

In a Q&A for Birmingham Live, Dick revealed that “everyone at Blues doesn’t seem particularly worried” about the Sanderson situation.

Bowyer has, for the most part, opted for a back three this term with Sanderson, Harlee Dean, Marc Roberts, Krystian Pedersen and George Friend used at centre-back.

The Verdict

It seems Birmingham remain fairly confident that they’ll be able to keep hold of the Wolves loanee, though you feel their optimism may not be shared by the club’s fanbase.

Sanderson has been hugely impressive this term and it would be a surprise if Lage is not seriously considering bringing him back to Molineux.

Willy Boly has missed the majority of the season due to injury and if fit, could be off to AFCON early next year while Romain Saiss will surely be part of Morocco’s squad for the tournament.

That’s going to leave Wolves short of options at centre-back and unless they plan to sign replacements in January, recalling Sanderson would seem the obvious decision.