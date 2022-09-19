Fresh injury update shared involving Norwich City man on international duty

Grant Hanley has pulled out of the Scotland squad after suffering a shoulder injury with Norwich City.

The centre-back was called up by Steve Clarke to play for the Tartan Army over the busy schedule, with Scotland set to play Ukraine twice and a fixture against Ireland sandwiched in between.

However, Canaries boss Dean Smith revealed that the 30-year-old had needed injections to get through the last two league games, so talks were going to take place on how to best manage Hanley.

And, in an update shared by the BBC, it has been confirmed that Hanley has withdrawn from the squad, meaning he now has nearly two weeks to rest up ahead of Norwich’s next Championship fixture, which comes against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road on October 1.

That will be a relief to Smith as it now gives the influential defender time to deal with his shoulder issue.

The news comes after another Norwich defender, Irishman Andrew Omobamidele, was forced to pull out of their squad due to an injury issue picked up in the draw with West Brom last time out.

The verdict

It’s always an honour for players to represent their country but, like all club managers, Smith will be pleased that instead of going through three tough games, Hanley will be sat at home.

Clearly, he has been dealing with an injury and putting himself through a hectic week doesn’t make much sense as it could give him longer term issues.

So, it seems the sensible decision has been made and Hanley will now be focused on getting back to full fitness for when the Championship returns.

