Fresh injury update provided on influential Stoke City man

Stoke City boss Michael O’Neill wouldn’t be drawn on when Nick Powell will return, but he made it clear the attacking midfielder isn’t back to square one.

The former Manchester United man has been hugely influential for the Potters when he has played, with the only problem keeping him fit.

Powell suffered a cracked fibula back in October, and it was initially hoped he would return within two months. Obviously, that hasn’t happened and there was a suggestion that the setback suffered had put the player back to facing a lengthy spell out.

However, whilst O’Neill couldn’t give a clear date on when he expected the 27-year-old back, he confirmed there was a problem but indicated it wasn’t as bad as feared when speaking to Stoke-On-Trent Live.

“The scan has shown there’s still some damage there. The fracture hasn’t healed as well as we’d hoped but it’s not back to where it was initially. That’s the news we’ve had to date.

“He’s now in a period when it’s about stabilising his leg. He’s very limited in what he can do again. I suppose the time frame for him to come back is a little bit unknown again.”

The verdict

Everyone who has seen Stoke play will recognise Powell’s importance to the team because he is a class act who has the ability to score and assist regularly at this level.

So, this news is not a positive at all, even if it’s encouraging that he isn’t back to where he started in terms of the injury.

These comments suggest it’s going to be a case of waiting and seeing, with all at Stoke hoping Powell is back swiftly.

