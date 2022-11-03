Fresh injury update provided on experienced Watford man

Tom Cleverley has confirmed he will not play for Watford again until February as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

The experienced midfielder hasn’t featured for the Hornets since the third game of the season against Burnley, when he was forced off after scoring what would turn out to be the winner.

And, speaking on the club’s TV channel whilst commentating on the win over Cardiff, as quoted by The Athletic, Cleverley gave an update on his injury status as he revealed he will have to wait some time before he features under new boss Slaven Bilic.

“I took the decision to get the Achilles repaired once and for all, it’s the opposite side to the one I had done four years ago. So I’m two weeks into a three month rehab.

“I’m motivated to get back in the best shape I can be because there’s still the best part of 20 games from the first of February and I still have dreams of lifting a trophy as a Watford captain, so that’s what gets me through the darker days of rehab.”

Bilic’s side are back in action against Coventry City this weekend as they chase a fourth successive victory.

Can you score 23/23 on this quiz about Watford in the 2000s?

1 of 23 Who was the manager in 2000? Graham Taylor Kenny Jackett Gianluca Vialli Ray Lewington

The verdict

This is a blow for Watford as Cleverley had started the season well and he can be a useful player for the Hornets at this level, as well as a positive influence in the dressing room.

But, these things happen in football and the good thing for Bilic is that he now seems to have found a formula to get results as Watford climb the table.

So, things look good for the Hornets right now and the boss will be pleased to have Cleverley back for the run-in later in the campaign.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.