Fresh injury update emerges for Bristol City

Bristol City cannot yet comment on the severity of Jay Dasilva’s fractured tibia, with the left-back heading for surgery.

Additionally, Chris Brunt continues to be assessed after suffering a significant calf injury.

A club statement has confirmed the news that Dasilva is set for surgery before a timeframe on his setback is revealed, whilst Brunt is going to continue to be assessed.

The statement read: “Jay Dasilva will next week have an operation to repair a stress fracture of his tibia and an estimation on his recovery time will be determined post surgery.

“Chris Brunt suffered a significant calf injury at Rotherham and its extent is being assessed.” Dasilva, 22, had featured nine times for Dean Holden’s side this season in the Championship, scoring once and assisting another. However, his long-running issue with his shin has hindered him and now Bristol City have had to take the decision to send him for an operation. In terms of Brunt, the 36-year-old has been a regular in the midfield for Holden, making 12 appearances. His calf issue flared up in the clash with Rotherham United and he will continue to be assessed heading into the final games of 2020. Holden’s side lost 2-0 to Millwall on Tuesday evening, slipping to ninth in the table. The Verdict This is irritating news and, for Dasilva, slightly concerning. A long-running issue is now requiring an operation and you can’t imagine that his lay-off is going to be short-term. Brunt is a player that needs managing carefully. He will have niggles, so making sure he’s absolutely right to return will be important. Either way, it’s a bit disappointing for Holden. Thoughts? Let us know!