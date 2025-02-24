Sheffield Wednesday attacker Anthony Musaba has been dealt with a second injury setback and will not feature this weekend against Sunderland.

The 24-year-old has been out of action since a 2-2 home draw with Bristol City over a month ago and has been a big miss for the Owls, registering five assists across 24 Championship appearances.

The Yorkshire outfit suffered a devastating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Burnley in the latest round of second tier fixtures, leaving a dent in their quest for a play-off place come the end of the season.

EFL Championship table (correct as of 24 February) Position Team Points 6 Blackburn Rovers 51 7 Coventry City 50 8 Bristol City 49 9 Watford 48 10 Norwich City 47 11 Millwall 45 12 Sheffield Wednesday 45

A resounding defeat at Turf Moor leaves Wednesday six points off Blackburn Rovers with just 12 games remaining of the campaign, with consistency much needed to get the club back among the chasing pack.

But the Owls will have to manage a little while longer without one of their key creative outlets, with Musaba expected to remain on the sidelines for another short period after failing to prove his fitness.

This setback could be crucial to how Sheffield Wednesday’s season ends up unfolding, with such untimely issues affecting confidence within the rest of the group.

Anthony Musaba suffers second injury setback

According to a report by The Star, Anthony Musaba was expected to be back in contention earlier this month, but has suffered a setback and sustained an undefined muscle injury.

The club held hope the wideman would be able to feature last week, but a further problem has pushed his expected return back to next weekend’s trip to Plymouth Argyle.

Owls boss Danny Rohl offered his thoughts on the situation and remained calm over his latest disappointment.

As per The Star, Rohl said: “At first it looked good. He trained on Sunday (after the Coventry game) but he got a small reaction. Now he has had two rejections. I hope it is this week, then next week and then before Plymouth he is back. Sometimes, at first, an issue starts in one part of the body and then maybe, with some different movements, it goes into another part.

“It is a shame, but he is positive, and I think he will be available for the end of the season, maybe the last eight or nine games. We are working on it. He is still positive. It is harder, of course, to have him out of the squad.”

Anthony Musaba comeback needed quickly

There’s no doubt Sheffield Wednesday are a much better attacking prospect with Anthony Musaba in the team.

His direct running and unpredictability down the flanks is a problem for any Championship defender, and he has managed to showcase his talents in the second tier even in a bit-part role this term.

While they shouldn’t rush him back unnecessarily quickly, Wednesday will be hopeful he will only miss one more Championship clash, with his added creative spark potentially proving to be crucial in their quest for a top six place.