Fresh injury news emerges at Sheffield Wednesday in wake of Watford loss

Sheffield Wednesday assistant, Jamie Smith, has provided an update on Tom Lees and Keiren Westwood’s injury issues in wake of today’s loss against Watford.

Lees endured a tough afternoon, scoring an own goal to hand Watford three points and a 1-0 win at Vicarage Road, as Wednesday continue to face up to the possibility of League One football.

The centre-back has felt tightness in his calf and lasted 85 minutes of today’s game.

As for Westwood, he missed out again due to a rib injury sustained before the March international break.

Darren Moore was absent from the touchline due to isolation protocol, leaving Smith to provide an update on both injuries.

As per Yorkshire Live, Smith said: “He (Lees) just had a tightness in his calf. We will assess that over the next couple of days.

“Westwood is still having a problem with his ribs. The physios are working daily with him to try and get him back as quick as possible. There is no confirmed date on when he will be back yet.”

Wednesday have little time to lick their wounds following defeat at Watford, with the Championship’s tough schedule teeing them up against Cardiff City on Monday teatime.

The Owls remain six points adrift of safety in the Championship and 23rd in the table, with Wycombe Wanderers – the basement side in the division for much of the season – winning this afternoon to heap the pressure on the Yorkshire side and close within two points of them.

The Verdict

Injuries haven’t helped Wednesday’s situation at all this season in the Championship, but it isn’t the only reason the club are where they are.

However, if Moore has a chance of getting them out of bother, he needs players like Westwood fit and Lees not picking up these kind of niggles.

Sam Hutchinson returned today, but then he loses another centre-back to injury in Lees. It’s just luckless and does really sum up where Wednesday are.

It’s disappointing.

Thoughts? Let us know!