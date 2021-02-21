Fresh injury boost emerges for Millwall ahead of Luton Town clash

Gary Rowett has finally provided some positive injury news – with January signing Maikel Kieftenbeld in line for a possible return for Tuesday’s trip to Luton Town.

Millwall were without six first-team players for yesterday’s stalemate with Wycombe after the Dutch midfielder joined Murray Wallace, Jake Cooper, Ryan Leonard, Conor Mahoney and on-loan West Brom striker Kenneth Zohore, although Shaun Williams did return from a broken toe.

Kieftenbeld suffered a hamstring problem during the first-half of the Lions’ victory over Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month, which forced him to miss the games with Reading and Wycombe and a reunion with his former Blues teammates on Wednesday.

Following the draw with the Chairboys, Rowett was quizzed about Kieftenbeld’s fitness, and said that he’s “hopeful” he’ll be available to face Luton on Tuesday.

The Lions boss told NewsatDen: “Maikel was close to being fit but not quite, so I’m hopeful for Tuesday.

“We’re missing key players. If you put Ryan Leonard in today with Kieftenbeld and Ken Zohore, the likes of Connor Mahoney as changes, then you see a very different outlook to the game.”

The Verdict

It’s been a long time coming, but finally Rowett has been able to provide an injury boost for the Lions rather than an injury blow.

The Millwall boss has been down to the bare bones in recent weeks, epitomised by the fact he had 20-year-old’s Tyler Burey and Junior Tiensia, whose yet to make a senior appearance, both on the bench against Wycombe.

Having said that, it’s testament to Millwall they’ve managed to go eight matches unbeaten without so many of their most important players.