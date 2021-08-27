Fresh hurdle emerges for Sheffield United as they eye Manchester United transfer agreement

Several Premier League clubs have decided against making a potential loan move for Manchester United attacker Amad Diallo with them now considering sending him abroad, according to The Athletic.

It has been reported by the Manchester Evening News that Sheffield United have been keen to try and persuade Manchester United to send the 19-year-old on loan to them in the Championship.

The Blades are believed to still be working on a potential deal for him and have not yet given up hope.

However, it is also believed Manchester United have been cautious over sending him out on loan to the Championship with their aim for him to get regular game time at the highest possible level.

The latest report from The Athletic reveals that all three of Burnley, Norwich City and Crystal Palace have been amongst the sides that have potentially been interested in a loan move for the 19-year-old.

However, it is believed that Burnley are looking for an attacking wide player that is more capable of performing their defensive duties in open play and from set-pieces.

While Norwich City opted to sign Brandon Williams instead as one of their loan spots. Crystal Palace are now also thought to be out of the race as well with them not taking up the option to sign him.

The Athletic report now that Manchester United would be happy to send the 19-year-old out on loan to a team abroad with them having found it difficult to find the right Premier League side to take him.

The verdict

It does seem that Sheffield United’s chances of signing Amad Diallo have increased from this update in the sense that there will now be less competition for his signature.

If Manchester United can not now find the right club abroad to take the attacker on loan then they might come back to the Blades and offer them the chance to sign him for the campaign.

That would be huge news for Sheffield United because the 19-year-old is a player that would add an awful lot of extra attacking quality to their side.

In the Championship, if used properly, the attacker’s quality should make him a real standout player and therefore signing him would be a real coup.

It seems strange that Premier League sides seem to be against the idea of signing him due to his lack of experience in the top-flight, but they might well regret that if he goes out on loan elsewhere and enjoys an impressive campaign.

The Blades will have to keep a watchful eye on his situation in the coming days, but they must also be aware not to place a lot of faith in getting this deal done. Other targets will have to be in place in case he moves elsewhere before the deadline.