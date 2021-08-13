Fresh Huddersfield valuation revealed with stance on sale of Leeds and Palace target detailed

Huddersfield Town want at least £8 million for in-demand midfielder Lewis O’Brien and believe they may get that or more despite Leeds United’s reluctance to make an offer at that level, according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay.

O’Brien has been linked with a move to Elland Road throughout the summer window, while Crystal Palace have emerged as potential suitors this week.

In a Q&A for The Athletic, Hay has confirmed that Marcelo Bielsa is keen on the 22-year-old and that Leeds have been tracking him ever since they missed out on Conor Gallagher to Crystal Palace.

However, the two Yorkshire clubs’ valuations are said to be proving an obstacle with the Terriers wanting at least £8 million for the midfielder.

It is understood the Championship outfit believe they may get that or more for O’Brien elsewhere, while Leeds feel that’s too much for him and are yet to make a bid at that level.

Earlier today, Yorkshire Live suggested that Palace may be more willing to make an offer near Huddersfield’s valuation.

The Verdict

Previous reports have suggested that the Terriers want £10 million for O’Brien but Hay is a very trustworthy source, so it seems the midfielder could be a little cheaper than first thought.

As things stand it seems the Whites are unwilling to offer a fee at that level and feel that’s more than he’s worth but things could well change in the final few weeks of the window – particularly if it seems as though Palace are about to win the race for him.

The 22-year-old has been hugely impressive over the past few seasons and it’s no surprise to see him generating Premier League interest.

He may not be a signing that makes an impact straight away but given a bit of time, you feel O’Brien could make the transition with similar success to someone like Josh Brownhill.

It’s worth remembering that Huddersfield are under no obligation to sell the midfielder this summer as though he is entering the final year of his contract, they have a one-year option.